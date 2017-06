Woman critically wounded in domestic shooting in Logan Square

A woman was critically wounded in a domestic-related shooting Sunday afternoon in the Logan Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The 22-year-old woman was shot by a male during an argument in the 2500 block of West Lyndale at 12:25 p.m., according to Chicago Police.

She was shot in the head and back and taken in critical condition to Stroger Hospital, police said.

The suspect fled after the shooting and is not in custody, according to police.