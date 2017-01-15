Woman dies 7 months after being shot Memorial Day weekend

A woman who was shot more than seven months ago during Memorial Day weekend has died.

Precious Land, 27, was shot about 8 p.m. while she was driving in the 3900 block of West Lexington in the West Side Lawndale neighborhood, according to Chicago Police.

Land, of the 3800 block of West Lexington, was pronounced dead at 9:24 p.m. Friday at Mount Sinai Hospital, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The shooting happened one block west of Land’s home. She was suffered a gunshot wound to the neck and was initially taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.