Woman dies after Avalon Park crash

A woman died early Sunday after she was involved in a crash the previous day in the South Side Avalon Park neighborhood.

Regina Erogbogbo, 33, was involved in a crash Saturday at 79th and Dorchester, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Erogbogbo, of the Burnside neighborhood, was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she died at 3:33 a.m. Sunday, according to the medical examiner’s office.

An autopsy Monday found she died of multiple blunt force injuries from a motor vehicle striking a fixed object, and her death was ruled an accident.

Chicago Police could not provide information about the crash Monday afternoon.