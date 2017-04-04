Woman dies after suffering medical event, crashing in Gary

A 65-year-old woman died Monday night after suffering a medical emergency and crashing her vehicle in northwest Indiana.

Sandra Rahim was driving near 5th Avenue and Virginia Street in Gary with a family member in the car at 9:39 p.m. when she passed out, swerved and struck a parked Toyota RAV4, according to Gary Police Lt. Thomas Pawlak and the Lake County coroner’s office.

Rahim, a Gary resident, was taken to Methodist Hospital Northlake Campus in Gary, where she was pronounced dead at 10:13 p.m., according to the coroner’s office.

Her cause and manner of death are pending further investigation, according to the coroner’s office. Pawlak said Rahim appeared to have suffered a heart attack.

Two adults inside the parked Toyota suffered minor injuries and were taken to hospitals, Pawlak said. The family member in the car with Rahim was not injured.