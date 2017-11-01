Woman dies in Chicago Heights crash with snowplow

A south suburban woman was killed in a crash involving an Illinois Department of Transportation snowplow Monday night in Chicago Heights.

Officers responded to the crash just before midnight at Alice and Halsted streets after a 2000 Pontiac Grand Am collided with the 2015 International truck equipped with a plow, Chicago Heights police said.

The driver of the car, Katharine G. Bizzotto, 31, of Thornton, was pronounced dead at the scene, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. The 57-year-old Markham man driving the IDOT truck was taken to Franciscan St. James Heath in Chicago Heights for treatment.

An autopsy on Wednesday showed Bizzotto died of her injuries in the crash and her death was ruled an accident.

The crash remains under investigation by the Chicago Heights Police Accident Investigation Unit and the South Suburban Major Accident Reconstruction Team.