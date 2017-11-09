Woman dies one day after Naperville motorcycle crash

A 21-year-old woman died one day after she was injured in a motorcycle crash Saturday night in west suburban Naperville.

The crash happened at 6:15 p.m. Saturday at Naperville/Plainfield Road and 75th Street, according to Naperville police.

A 17-year-old boy was driving a 2011 Acura MDX north on Naperville/Plainfield Road and tried to turn left onto westbound 75th Street when his vehicle struck a Honda motorcycle heading south through the intersection, police said.

The motorcyclist, 21-year-old Calabria M. Taber of Maple Park, was initially taken to Edward Hospital in Naperville, then was transferred to Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove, where she died Sunday, police said.

The Naperville boy driving the Acura was not injured, police said. He was issued a citation for failure to yield turning left.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call the Naperville Police Traffic Unit at (630) 305-5379 or email parcelk@naperville.il.us.