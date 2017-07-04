Woman disappears from Elk Grove Village gas station

A woman with schizophrenia went missing Friday afternoon at a gas station in northwest suburban Elk Grove Village.

About 4:35 p.m., Merik Manika, 57, walked away from the gas station at 2310 York Road while her son was inside, Illinois State Police said.

Manika, who speaks very little English, is under additional stress because she was recently evicted from her home, police said.

She is described as 5-foot-2 and 145 pounds, with green eyes and gray hair, police said. She was last seen wearing a green jacket, lime green shirt, black pants and gray Reebok shoes.