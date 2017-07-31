Woman drowns in Kankakee River in Wilmington

A woman drowned Saturday in the Kanakee River at the Wilmington Dam.

Elizabeth R. Larson, 35, was in an “inflatable water craft” that went over the dam in the Kankakee River, near South Park Street and Barnes Drive in far southwest suburban Wilmington, according to the Will County coroner’s office.

Larson, of Normal, was taken to Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet, where she was pronounced dead, the coroner’s office said. Preliminary autopsy results Sunday revealed she drowned. A final cause and manner of death will be determined at a later date, pending police, autopsy and toxicological reports.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is investigating the death.