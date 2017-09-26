Woman faces several charges after crash during police chase on Ike

A woman is facing several charges after she crashed while fleeing police early Sunday on the Eisenhower Expressway on the West Side.

Ernisha Johnson, 20, of Chicago was charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding, criminal trespass to a motor vehicle, driving under the influence of drugs, and obstructing ID, according to Illinois State Police. She was also issued multiple traffic violations.

At 12:05 a.m., troopers spotted a vehicle which had been stolen at gunpoint during a carjacking, police said. They tried to pull the vehicle over on city streets, but the driver took off and a chase began.

The chase led to the inbound lanes of I-290 near Keeler Avenue, where the vehicle crashed into the median wall, police said. Johnson was taken into custody and transported to Mount Sinai Hospital with minor injuries.

No troopers were injured, police said.

Johnson was released from the Cook County Jail on Monday on an I-bond, according to the Cook County sheriff’s office.