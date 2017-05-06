Woman fatally shot after fight breaks out at Waukegan house party

A 24-year-old woman was fatally shot early Monday after a fight broke out at a house party in north suburban Waukegan.

About 4:30 a.m., officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 1600 block 11th Street and found a shooting scene in the street, but no victim, according to Waukegan police.

A short time later, police received a call from a hospital saying a gunshot victim had been brought to the emergency room.

The victim, a 24-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said. Her name has not yet been released pending notification of her family.

Detectives believe the shooting stemmed from an altercation at a house party in the 1600 block of 11th Street.

“The Waukegan Police Department believes this incident is isolated and there is no threat to the community,” according to a statement from police.