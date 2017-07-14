Woman fatally shot Monday in Grand Crossing identified

A woman who was shot to death Monday afternoon in the Grand Crossing neighborhood on the South Side has been identified as a 27-year-old who lived several blocks away.

Shaundel Wimberly was a passenger in a dark-colored vehicle at 4:39 p.m. in the 1300 block of East 78th Street, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

A man who was also inside the vehicle fired shots, hitting Wimberly, who got out of the vehicle and tried to run away, authorities said.

But the man also got out and shot her several more times before getting back in and driving away.

Wimberly suffered gunshot wounds to the head and face, and was taken to Jackson Park Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

She lived several blocks away in the Avalon Park neighborhood.