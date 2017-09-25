Woman fatally struck by vehicle, causing multi-vehicle crash in Lisle

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle Friday evening, leading to a multi-vehicle crash in west suburban Lisle.

Police were called at 8:23 p.m. for the accident at Maple Avenue and Benedictine Parkway, according to Lisle police.

Witnesses said a woman was walking across Maple from north to south when she was struck by a motor vehicle in the eastbound curb lane of Maple. The vehicle had a green light, according to witnesses, police said.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the pedestrian, a 69-year-old Naperville woman, told police she never saw the woman walking in the crosswalk until

her vehicle struck her.

Brandeis C. DeBroeck, 26, of Lisle, was taken to Edward Hospital in Naperville, where she was pronounced dead at 8:45 pm., police said.

Immediately following that crash, two other vehicles were unable to stop in time and a separate collision occurred, police said. No injuries were reported in the second crash.

The FIAT (Felony Investigation Assistance Team) and Major Crash Reconstruction Team (MCRT) assisted with investigation of the crash, which left several lanes of Maple closed for about three hours.

No citations have been issued.