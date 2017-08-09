Woman fatally struck by vehicle in Logan Square

A woman was hit and killed by a vehicle Thursday afternoon in the Logan Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Ligia Acosta, 69, was struck by a vehicle about 4:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of North Kimball, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Acosta, who lived in the same neighborhood, was pronounced dead at 4:38 p.m., the medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy Friday said she died of multiple injuries from a motor vehicle striking a pedestrian, and her death was ruled an accident.

The driver of the vehicle, a 26-year-old woman, remained at the scene after the crash, police said. It was not immediately known whether she was issued any citations.