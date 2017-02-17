Woman fights back when man tries to hijack car on West Side

A man tried to carjack a woman Wednesday afternoon in the Ukrainian Village neighborhood on the Near West Side, but he ran away when she fought back, police said. .

At 2:15 p.m., the man walked up to a female in her car in the 2000 block of West Chicago Avenue, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

He opened up the driver’s side door and grabbed the victim by her chest, forcefully pushing her down. She was able to fight off the man and get him out of her car, police said. He then ran away westbound on Chicago Avenue.

The suspect in the attempted vehicular hijacking is described as a black man with a medium complexion, medium build, and between the ages of 25 and 30, according to police. He was wearing white-washed jeans and a dark gray hooded sweatshirt.