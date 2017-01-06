Woman found dead in apparent homicide in Bartlett

A woman was found dead in an apparent homicide Wednesday morning in northwest suburban Bartlett.

About 10:25 a.m., police responded to a 911 call in the 200 block of South Lido Trail in Bartlett, according to the DuPage County coroner’s office.

The victim was identified as 58-year-old Nancy Madonia of the same block, according to the coroner’s office. An autopsy was scheduled for Thursday.

The circumstances of her death are suspicious, according to the coroner’s office.

Bartlett police are investigating along with the Major Case Assistance Team.