Woman found dead in bathroom stall 2 days after going to health club

A 78-year-old woman was found dead two days after she entered a health club in west suburban Burr Ridge.

About 7 p.m. July 14, a patron of Lifetime Fitness at 601 Burr Ridge Pkwy. noticed after her workout that the same woman appeared to have been in the same washroom stall for about two hours and notified an employee, according to Burr Ridge Deputy Police Chief Marc Loftus.

The employee went into the washroom, got no response from the patron, and went underneath the stall and found Patricia Austin, Loftus said.

Employees began performing CPR on Austin, who was unresponsive, Loftus said. Paramedics arrived and pronounced her dead at the scene.

The last time Austin checked in to the health club was about 48 hours before she was found, about 7 p.m. July 12, Loftus said.

Austin, a resident of the Norwood Park neighborhood on Chicago’s Northwest Side, was not reported missing.

Her death was ruled natural by the Cook County medical examiner’s office, Loftus said. No foul play is suspected.

“As far as police are concerned, our investigation is complete,” Loftus said.

A spokesperson for Lifetime Fitness did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.