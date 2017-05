Woman found dead in trash container in Belmont Cragin

A woman was found dead Saturday afternoon inside a trash container in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The 33-year-old was discovered dead in the 2100 block of North Laramie, according to Chicago Police.

A police source said she was found in a trash container and any injuries she suffered were not immediately apparent.

Area North detectives were conducting a death investigation Saturday afternoon. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not confirmed the death.