Woman found unresponsive in pool in Elmhurst LA Fitness center

A 68-year-old woman was found unresponsive in an LA Fitness center pool Wednesday in west suburban Elmhurst.

The Elmhurst police and fire departments responded at 10:39 a.m. to a reported medical emergency at the LA Fitness in the 600 block of North York Street, according to a statement from the Elmhurst Fire Department.

The woman was found unresponsive in the pool, and an off-duty firefighter administered CPR until paramedics arrived, the fire department said.

The woman was taken to Elmhurst Hospital, where her condition was unknown, according to the fire department.