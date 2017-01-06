Woman gets 5 years for DUI in fatal Brighton Park crash last year

A woman has been sentenced to five years in prison for DUI in a crash that left a man dead last year in the Southwest Side Brighton Park neighborhood.

Tania A. Reyna, 40, pleaded guilty on May 24 to two counts of aggravated DUI in an accident causing death before Judge Nicholas Ford, according to Cook County court records.

About 11:45 p.m. on July 5, 2016, Reyna was driving south on California Avenue and going about 89 miles per hour when she disobeyed a stop sign and struck a vehicle heading east on 44th Street, authorities said at the time.

The eastbound vehicle, driven by 28-year-old Carlos De Lourdes, then struck two poles, and debris from the crash broke a storefront window.

De Lourdes, of the Brighton Park neighborhood, was extricated from his vehicle and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 12:52 a.m., authorities said.

After the initial crash, Reyna’s vehicle continued southbound on California and struck a parked car, knocking it onto the sidewalk and into two buildings, police said. Her vehicle then struck another parked car, which was pushed into a third parked car.

Reyna’s vehicle then finally came to rest, police said. She was taken to Stroger Hospital, where her condition was stabilized.

Reyna told officers she had been drinking the alcoholic beverage Four Loko before the crash, and three Grey Goose vodka bottles were found on the passenger floor of her car, prosecutors said. She also tested positive for PCP.

Judge Ford sentenced Reyna, of the McKinley Park neighborhood, to five years in prison on May 24, according to court records. She will receive credit for 323 days served in the Cook County Jail, and will have to serve two years of supervision upon her release.

She was booked into the Logan Correctional Center to begin serving her sentence Wednesday, according to the Illinois Department of Corrections.