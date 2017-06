Woman grazed by bullet during house party in Homan Square

A 37-year-old woman was grazed in a shooting during a house party Sunday morning in the Homan Square neighborhood on the West Side.

About 2:35 a.m., she was in the backyard of the home in the 3700 block of West Grenshaw when someone fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

The woman suffered a graze wound to the left leg, police said. She was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.