Woman grazed by bullet in Bronzeville

A woman was grazed by a bullet early Sunday in the Bronzeville neighborhood on the South Side near the Robert Taylor Homes.

At 2:36 a.m., the 27-year-old was sitting in her vehicle in the 4200 block of South State when she heard shots and felt pain, according to Chicago Police.

She suffered a graze wound to the left side of her head and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where her condition was stabilized, police said.