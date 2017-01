Woman grazed in Englewood shooting

A woman was shot Thursday night in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

At 10:23 p.m., the 23-year-old was driving south in the 6800 block of South Lowe when she heard shots and felt pain, according to Chicago Police. She then crashed into a parked vehicle before coming to a stop.

The woman suffered a graze wound to the side of the head and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where her condition was stabilized, police said.