Woman grazed in Scottsdale shooting

A woman was grazed by a bullet early Wednesday in the Scottsdale neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The 27-year-old was standing on the sidewalk at 12:48 a.m. in the 8000 block of South Komensky when she heard shots and realized she’d been hit, according to Chicago Police.

She was taken to Palos Community Hospital in Palos Heights, where she was treated and released for a graze wound to the back, police said.