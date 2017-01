Woman grazed in shooting in West Chesterfield

A woman was shot early Sunday in the West Chesterfield neighborhood on the South Side.

About 2:15 a.m., the 29-year-old woman was on the sidewalk with several people in the 9500 block of South State Street when someone fired shots from the street, according to Chicago Police.

The woman was grazed by a bullet in the left leg and was treated at the scene, police said.