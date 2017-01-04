Woman hit by SUV while unloading car in Ravenswood

A woman suffered a severe leg injury when an SUV drove into her as she unloaded her car late Friday in the Ravenswood neighborhood on the North Side, according to Chicago Police.

The 19-year-old was pinned between the vehicles when the SUV swerved into her car about 11:15 p.m. in the 4400 block of North Ashland, police said.

She was taken to a hospital with serious injuries to her leg. A toddler sitting in a safety seat inside her car was unharmed, but taken to a hospital as a precaution, police said.

The 34-year-old man driving the SUV was taken into custody. Police think alcohol factored into the crash.

Charges were pending Saturday morning.