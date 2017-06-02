Woman hospitalized after being struck by car in Skokie

A woman was struck by a car Friday afternoon while walking in north suburban Skokie.

At 2:12 p.m., the 53-year-old woman was struck by a car traveling north on Lincoln Avenue near Harvard Terrace, according to Officer Eric Swaback with the Skokie Police Department.

The woman was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, police said. Her condition was not provided by police.

The crash was not a hit-and-run and was under investigation by the Major Crimes Task Force and Major Crash Assistance Team, police said.