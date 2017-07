Woman hurt in Lawndale shooting

A woman was shot early Wednesday in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

The 33-year-old was standing on the sidewalk at 12:54 a.m. in the 3800 block of West Grenshaw when someone shot at her from a black car, according to Chicago Police.

The woman suffered a gunshot wound to the back and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where her condition was stabilized, police said.