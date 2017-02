Woman in critical condition after South Side crash

A woman was critically injured Saturday when a vehicle struck her on the South Side.

About 5:30 p.m., a Jeep Grand Cherokee was driving north in the 6900 bock of South Western when it struck the woman, according to Chicago Police.

The woman, thought to be in her 20s, was taken in critical condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said.

The Major Accidents Investigation Unit was looking into the case.