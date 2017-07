Woman in serious condition after Roseland drive-by shooting

A drive-by shooting in Roseland left a woman in serious condition early Saturday on the Far South Side.

Someone opened fire from a black vehicle shortly after 2 a.m. in the 200 block of West 114th Street, hitting the 29-year-old in the abdomen, according to Chicago Police.

She was taken in serious condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said.

No one was in custody for the shooting.