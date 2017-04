Woman injured in Auburn Gresham drive-by shooting

A 19-year-old woman was shot Sunday night in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood on the South Side.

About 9:40 p.m., she was standing on the sidewalk in the 1400 block of West 81st Street when someone shot her multiple times in her feet from a passing black van, according to Chicago Police.

The woman was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where her condition was stabilized, police said.