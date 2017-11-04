Woman injured in bar fight opening day 2016 sues The Cubby Bear

A woman is suing the Cubby Bear sports bar for an injury she suffered when a fight broke out on the Cubs’ opening day last year.

On April 11, 2016, Donna Benson was inside the bar, located across the street from Wrigley Field at 1059 W. Addison St., when an intoxicated bar patron and an employee “fought before violently colliding with [Benson], causing injury,” according to the lawsuit.

Benson filed the suit Tuesday in Cook County Circuit Court, claiming it was the responsibility of the bar to keep her and other patrons safe from harm.

The owner of the Cubby Bear could not immediately be reached for comment.

The two-count suit seeks at least $100,000 in damages.