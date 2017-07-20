Woman jumps from window of burning home in Englewood

A woman jumped out of a burning house Thursday morning in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.

Crews responded at 9:43 a.m. to a house fire in the 6800 block of South Sangamon, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

A woman, thought to be in her mid-20s, jumped out of a first-floor window to escape the blaze.

She suffered second-degree burns and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where her condition was stabilized, Fire Media Affairs Director Larry Langford said.

The fire was extinguished in about 20 minutes, Langford said. The cause is under investigation.