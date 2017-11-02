Woman killed, 3 others wounded in Austin shooting

A woman was killed and three more people were wounded in a Saturday night shooting in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

The four were outside about 8:30 p.m. in the 100 block of North Mayfield when a dark-colored SUV approached them, Chicago Police said. Two people got out of the SUV and began shooting in the direction of the group.

A 25-year-old woman was shot in the neck and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office could not immediately confirm her death.

A 25-year-old man was shot in his arm and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said. An 18-year-old man was shot in his legs and was taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park. The conditions of both men had stabilized.

Another 25-year-old woman was shot in her face and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where her condition had stabilized, police said.

No one was in custody as Area North detectives investigated.