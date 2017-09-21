Woman killed, another critically injured in Brighton Park crash

One woman was killed and another was critically injured in a Brighton Park neighborhood crash Saturday morning on the Southwest Side.

Shortly before 8 a.m., 18-year-old Vivian Molina was a passenger in a 2006 Chevrolet traveling south in the 4700 block of South Kedzie, when the vehicle tried to pass a 2003 Mack truck, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office

The Chevrolet struck the right side of the truck, then struck a light pole, police said.

Molina and the 27-year-old woman driving the Chevrolet were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where Molina was pronounced dead at 10:16 a.m. Monday, authorities said. An autopsy Wednesday found she died of multiple injuries she suffered in the crash and her death was ruled an accident.

The driver was listed in critical condition, police said.

The police Major Accidents Investigation Unit is investigating the crash.