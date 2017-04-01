Woman killed, another person wounded in Dixmoor shooting

A woman was killed and another person was wounded in a shooting early Saturday in south suburban Dixmoor.

Officers responded to shots fired at the Colonial Estates Mobile Home Park in the 14100 block of South Western Avenue about 3:30 a.m. Saturday and found two people with gunshot wounds, according to Dixmoor police.

Ariana Escutia-Fulgencio, 28, who lived on the same block, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

An autopsy found she died of multiple gunshot wounds, and her death was ruled a homicide, according to the medical examiner’s office.

The second victim was taken to a hospital and treated and released, police said.

Dixmoor police are investigating with the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force.