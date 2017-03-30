Woman killed in Calumet City house fire identified

A woman who died after a house fire last week in south suburban Calumet City has been identified.

Authorities responded to a blaze at 11:08 a.m. March 23 in the 1400 block of Forest Avenue, according to Calumet City Police Capt. Thomas Di Fiori.

Veda M. Davis, 55, who lived at the home, suffered burns and smoke inhalation, and was pronounced dead at Franciscan Health in Hammond, Indiana, at 11:59 a.m., according to Di Fiori and the Lake County coroner’s office. Her manner of death was pending further investigation.

No other injuries were reported and the fire remains under investigation, Di Fiori said.