Woman killed in crash in Orland Park

A woman died Saturday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash in southwest suburban Orland Park.

Brittney Devoe, 27, was pronounced dead at 2:07 p.m. at Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox, according to the Will County coroner’s office.

Devoe, who lived in Tinley Park, was the driver of a vehicle that struck another vehicle at 183rd Street and La Grange Road in Orland Park, the coroner’s office said. An autopsy was scheduled for Sunday.

Additional details on the crash from Orland Park police were not immediately available early Sunday.