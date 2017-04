Woman killed in Hammond crash

A woman died early Sunday after a crash in northwest Indiana.

Maria C. Gonzalez, 55, was pronounced dead at 12:45 a.m. in the 3300 block of Michigan Street in Hammond, according to the Lake County coroner’s office.

Gonzalez, who lived in East Chicago, suffered blunt force trauma in a crash and her death was ruled an accident, the coroner’s office said.

Additional details on the crash were not immediately available Sunday morning.