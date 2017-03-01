Woman killed in head-on crash in Palos Park identified

A woman who was killed in a head-on crash that also left a man critically injured Thursday night in southwest suburban Palos Park has been identified.

Emergency crews responded at 9:04 p.m. to the two-vehicle collision on 123rd Street between Wolf and Will Cook roads, according to Palos Park police.

Firefighters had to extricate both drivers, police said.

One of the drivers, 56-year-old Valerie Joyce McCauley, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. She lived in the 12700 block of West McCarthy Road in Palos Park.

The other driver, a 32-year-old Hickory Hills man, was taken in critical condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

Roads around the crash scene were shut down for about five hours as authorities investigated.