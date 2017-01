Woman, man shot in Grand Crossing

A woman and man were shot Saturday night in the Grand Crossing neighborhood on the South Side.

About 9:08, a 20-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man were walking north on Woodlawn when someone got out of a vehicle and opened fire in their direction, according to Chicago Police.

The woman was shot in the left hand and the man was shot in the right arm, police said. They were both taken to Jackson Park Hospital in good condition.