Woman missing from Bronzeville

Police are looking for a woman who went missing New Year’s Eve from the Bronzeville neighborhood on the South Side.

Tempie Robinson, 71, was last seen about 7 a.m. in the 4600 block of South Indiana Avenue, according to a missing person alert form Chicago Police.

She was described as a 5-foot-3, 140-pound black woman with brown hair, brown eyes, a medium complexion and scars on her face, according to the alert.

Robinson suffers from dementia and is not carrying any form of identification, according to the alert.

Anyone with information about her is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8385.