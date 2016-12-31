Woman missing from South Shore

Police are looking for a woman who has been missing since Wednesday from the South Shore neighborhood on the South Side.

Felicia Moore, 47, was reported missing from the 7100 block of South Jeffery, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

Moore is described as a 4-foot-3, 140-pound black woman with brown eyes, black hair and a dark complexion, police said. She has a tattoo on the right side of her neck and was last seen wearing a navy blue T-shirt, dark blue shorts, beige leggings and gray flip-flops.

She may be in need of medical attention, according to police.

Anyone with information about her is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.