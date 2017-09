Woman pulled from Chicago River in the Loop

A woman was pulled from the Chicago River early Monday in the Loop.

She jumped from the Chicago Riverwalk about 2:35 a.m. near Michigan Avenue, according to Chicago Fire Department Cmdr. Curtis Hudson.

After throwing a buoy to the 32-year-old woman, a CFD diver went into the water to help her get out, Hudson said. She was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where her condition was stabilized.

Chicago Police did not immediately provide information on the incident.