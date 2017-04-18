Woman raped, then robbed in Lake View apartment

A 46-year-old man raped, then robbed, a 24-year-old woman inside her Lake View apartment Saturday, Chicago Police said.

Alexander Carter, of the 200 block of West 74th Street, was charged Tuesday with aggravated criminal sexual assault and robbery.

He was ordered held on $2 million bail at a hearing at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse.

Carter, prosecutors said, met the the woman at Nick’s Beer Garden in Wicker Park, then followed her and a friend to a Taco Bell.

After chatting with the woman while her friend was inside the Taco Bell, Carter and the victim shared a Lyft to the woman’s apartment in the 500 block of West Oakdale, where the pair smoked marijuana together, prosecutors said.

When the woman tried to end the evening, Carter pulled her close and tried to kiss her, prosecutors said. The woman pulled away and said “no,” but Carter allegedly “began to get very aggressive.”

Carter, prosecutors said, followed the woman into the bathroom, and told her he had a gun. He then forced her onto her bed, and raped her, prosecutors said.

The victim continued to lie face down on the bed after Carter had finished, and Carter rummaged through her apartment, taking her iPhone, laptop and credit cards, prosecutors said.

The woman contacted a neighbor and called police.

Using the iPhone’s tracking application, police went to Carter’s house, where they saw him using a cellphone as they approached him, prosecutors said. Carter took off, but police apprehended him after a brief foot chase.

The victim identified Carter as her attacker, and her friend identified him as the man they had met and played pool with at the bar, prosecutors said.