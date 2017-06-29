Woman reported missing from Northbrook

Police are searching for a a north suburban woman who went missing from her home in Northbrook.

Elizabeth Stevens, 27, left her house sometime in the night wearing a white nightgown, according to Northbrook police. She was reported missing at 8:20 a.m.

She is described as a 5-foot-6, 200-pound white woman with long dark hair, police said. She hangs out at Wescott Park, the Northbrook Public Library and the Northbrook train depot.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911.