Woman robbed at gunpoint, car stolen in West Town

A woman was robbed at gunpoint and her car was stolen Wednesday morning in West Town.

At 5:20 a.m., the 37-year-old woman was approached by an armed man who demanded her belongings in the 900 block of North Wolcott, according to Chicago Police.

The woman complied, and the suspect took off in her car, which she had left running in the street nearby, police said.

The car was recovered a few blocks away in an alley, police said. The woman was not injured.

No one is in custody as Area Central detectives investigate.