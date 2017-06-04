Woman robbed at gunpoint in Archer Heights

Police are searching for a man who robbed a woman at gunpoint early Thursday in teh Archer Heights neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

About 5:20 a.m., the 59-year-old woman was walking in the 4600 block of South Pulaski when the man walked up while armed with a handgun, demanded money, then stole her purse and various personal items, according to Chicago Police.

The robber, who was last seen running east on 46th Street, was described as a white man, thought to be between 20 and 25 years old, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants, police said. The woman was not injured.

Area Central detectives were investigating.