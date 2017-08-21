Woman robbed, dragged by car in Walmart parking lot in Mount Prospect

A woman was robbed of her purse and dragged by a car in a Walmart parking lot Thursday morning in northwest suburban Mount Prospect.

At 8:34 a.m., the 46-year-old victim was loading groceries into the back of her vehicle outside Walmart in the 900 block of Mount Prospect Plaza with her purse in her shopping cart, according to Mount Prospect police.

A man approached when her back was turned and grabbed the purse, police said. He ran to the front passenger seat of a lime green Ford Taurus parked across the aisle.

The victim chased the suspect and reached the open passenger door of the car and grabbed onto her purse, which the suspect was still holding, police said.

The driver of the getaway vehicle started heading south through the parking lot, with the victim still holding onto her purse through the open door, police said. She was dragged through the lot until the suspect in the passenger seat let go of the purse and the victim was thrown to the ground.

The vehicle took off and the woman was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was described as a white man in his 20s wearing a royal blue hooded sweatshirt, police said. The driver of the getaway vehicle was described as white man in his early 20s wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information should call police at at (847) 870-5654. Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers at (847) 590-7867 or texting MPPD and the information to 274637. Tips that lead to an arrest and prosecution could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.