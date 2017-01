Woman robbed in West Town

A 56-year-old woman was robbed Thursday morning in the West Town neighborhood.

It happened at 6:55 a.m. in the 1700 block of North Marshfield, according to Chicago Police.

Two black men between 20 and 25 took personal belongings from the woman, then headed south toward North Avenue in a gray four-door vehicle, police said.

The woman was not injured.

No one was in custody Thursday morning as Area North detectives investigated.