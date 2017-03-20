Woman says she saw missing daughter assaulted on Facebook Live

A woman claims she saw her daughter being assaulted on a Facebook Live stream after the teen disappeared Sunday from the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

Deahvion Austin was last seen wearing a pink hoody and green sweater in the 1400 block of South Avers, according to Chicago Police.

The girl’s mother told ABC-7 that a video surfaced on Facebook of Austin being assaulted. Police did not immediately have details on the video.

The 5-foot-7, 146-pound black girl wears her hair in an Afro, police said. Anyone with information should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.